#LE19 - Result of the tenth count in the Birr Electoral Area

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

#LE19 - Result of the first count in the Tullamore Electoral Area

#LE19 - Result of the fourth count in the Birr Electoral Area

The result is in for the tenth and final count in the Birr Electoral Area - distribution of Fanneran's votes

CLICK HERE to follow our Live Blog for up to the minute results, reaction and more.

Electorate - 21,298  Total Poll - 12,005  Invalid Votes - 160  Valid Poll - 11845 Quota - 1693

LEAHY John – REN - ELECTED COUNT 1
ORMOND Peter – FF - ELECTED COUNT 1
CLENDENNEN John – FG  (ELECTED COUNT 8)

CARROLL John – IND - (+323) 1,770 (ELECTED)
DOOLEY Eamon – FF - (+194) 1,633 (ELECTED)
CLAFFEY Clare - SD - (+141) 1,300 (ELECTED)

EGAN Hughie - FG - (+27) 1,156

FANNERAN Bernie - FF - ELIMINATED
WYNNE Joe – IND - ELIMINATED
MAHER Sean - SF- ELIMINATED
Monica Barnwell - RENUA - ELIMINATED
KENNY Alan - FF - ELIMINATED
PILKINGTON Marian - FG - ELIMINATED
MUKHTIAR Habibul - IND - ELIMINATED

Next count will be distribution of Bernie Fanneran's votes

SEE THE RESULTS FOR FIRST COUNT HERE

SEE THE RESULTS FOR SECOND COUNT HERE

SEE THE RESULTS FOR THIRD COUNT HERE

SEE THE RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH COUNT HERE

SEE THE RESULTS FOR THE FIFTH COUNT HERE

SEE THE RESULT FOR THE SIXTH COUNT HERE