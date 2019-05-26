#LE19 - Result of the fifth count in the Birr Electoral Area
The result is in for the fifth count in the Birr Electoral Area - distribution of Alan Kenny's votes
Electorate - 21,298 Total Poll - 12,005 Invalid Votes - 160 Valid Poll - 11845 Quota - 1693
LEAHY John – REN - ELECTED COUNT 1
ORMOND Peter – FF - ELECTED COUNT 1
CLENDENNEN John – FG - (+29) 1580
DOOLEY Eamon – FF - (+62) 1247
CARROLL John – IND - (+25) 1084
EGAN Hughie - FG - (+11) 981
CLAFFEY Clare - SD - (+149) 894
FANNERAN Bernie - FF - (+56) 839
WYNNE Joe – IND - (+27) 620
MAHER Seán - SF - (+15) 608
BARNWELL Monica - REN - (+9) 498
KENNY Alan - FF - ELIMINATED
PILKINGTON Marian - FG - ELIMINATED
MUKHTIAR Habibul - IND - ELIMINATED
Next count will be distribution of Monica Barnwell's votes
