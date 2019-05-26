#LE19 - Result of the second count in the Birr Electoral Area
The result is in for the second count in the Birr Electoral Area.
Electorate - 21,298 Total Poll - 12,005 Invalid Votes - 160 Valid Poll - 11845 Quota - 1693
LEAHY John – REN - ELECTED COUNT 1
ORMOND Peter – FF - ELECTED COUNT 1
CLENDENNEN John – FG - 1,408 (+78)
DOOLEY Eamon – FF - 1,181 (+69)
CARROLL John – IND - 1,018 (+18)
EGAN Hughie - FG - 934 (+57)
FANNERAN Bernie - FF - 731 (+16)
CLAFFEY Clare - SD - 712 (+55)
WYNNE Joe – IND - 573 (+73)
MAHER Seán - SF - 559 (+20)
BARNWELL Monica - REN - 452 (+154)
KENNY Alan - FF - 412 (+26)
PILKINGTON Marian - FG - 338 (+11)
MUKHTIAR Habibul - IND - 105 (+3)
No one has been elected on the second count as no other candidate has yet reached the quota of 1,693.
