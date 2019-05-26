LE19 - Result of the second count in the Birr Electoral Area

The result is in for the second count in the Birr Electoral Area.

CLICK HERE to follow our Live Blog for up to the minute results, reaction and more.

Electorate - 21,298 Total Poll - 12,005 Invalid Votes - 160 Valid Poll - 11845 Quota - 1693

LEAHY John – REN - ELECTED COUNT 1

ORMOND Peter – FF - ELECTED COUNT 1

CLENDENNEN John – FG - 1,408 (+78)

DOOLEY Eamon – FF - 1,181 (+69)

CARROLL John – IND - 1,018 (+18)

EGAN Hughie - FG - 934 (+57)

FANNERAN Bernie - FF - 731 (+16)

CLAFFEY Clare - SD - 712 (+55)

WYNNE Joe – IND - 573 (+73)

MAHER Seán - SF - 559 (+20)

BARNWELL Monica - REN - 452 (+154)



KENNY Alan - FF - 412 (+26)

PILKINGTON Marian - FG - 338 (+11)



MUKHTIAR Habibul - IND - 105 (+3)



No one has been elected on the second count as no other candidate has yet reached the quota of 1,693.