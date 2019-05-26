LE19 - Result of the fourth count in the Birr Electoral Area

The result is in for the fourth count in the Birr Electoral Area - distribution of Marian Pilkington's 352 votes

Electorate - 21,298 Total Poll - 12,005 Invalid Votes - 160 Valid Poll - 11845 Quota - 1693

LEAHY John – REN - ELECTED COUNT 1

ORMOND Peter – FF - ELECTED COUNT 1

CLENDENNEN John – FG - (+134) 1551

DOOLEY Eamon – FF - (+2) 1185

CARROLL John – IND - (+29) 1059

EGAN Hughie - FG - (+34) 970

FANNERAN Bernie - FF - (+44) 783

CLAFFEY Clare - SD - (+14) 745

WYNNE Joe – IND - (+13) 593

MAHER Seán - SF - (+21) 593

BARNWELL Monica - REN - (+28) 489



KENNY Alan - FF - (+6) 418

PILKINGTON Marian - FG - ELIMINATED



MUKHTIAR Habibul - IND - ELIMINATED

Next count will be distribution of Alan Kenny's votes

