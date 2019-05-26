#LE19 - Result of the fourth count in the Birr Electoral Area
#LE19 - Result of the fourth count in the Birr Electoral Area
The result is in for the fourth count in the Birr Electoral Area - distribution of Marian Pilkington's 352 votes
CLICK HERE to follow our Live Blog for up to the minute results, reaction and more.
Electorate - 21,298 Total Poll - 12,005 Invalid Votes - 160 Valid Poll - 11845 Quota - 1693
LEAHY John – REN - ELECTED COUNT 1
ORMOND Peter – FF - ELECTED COUNT 1
CLENDENNEN John – FG - (+134) 1551
DOOLEY Eamon – FF - (+2) 1185
CARROLL John – IND - (+29) 1059
EGAN Hughie - FG - (+34) 970
FANNERAN Bernie - FF - (+44) 783
CLAFFEY Clare - SD - (+14) 745
WYNNE Joe – IND - (+13) 593
MAHER Seán - SF - (+21) 593
BARNWELL Monica - REN - (+28) 489
KENNY Alan - FF - (+6) 418
PILKINGTON Marian - FG - ELIMINATED
MUKHTIAR Habibul - IND - ELIMINATED
Next count will be distribution of Alan Kenny's votes
SEE THE RESULTS FOR FIRST COUNT HERE
SEE THE RESULTS FOR SECOND COUNT HERE
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on