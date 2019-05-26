#LE19 - Result of the first count in the Birr Electoral Area
The result is in for the first count in the Birr Electoral Area.
Electorate - 21,298 Total Poll - 12,005 Invalid Votes - 160 Valid Poll - 11845 Quota - 1693
BARNWELL Monica - REN - 298
CARROLL John – IND - 996
CLAFFEY Clare - SD - 657
CLENDENNEN John – FG - 1330
DOOLEY Eamon – FF - 1112
EGAN Hughie - FG - 877
FANNERAN Bernie - FF - 715
KENNY Alan - FF - 386
LEAHY John – REN - 2277 (elected)
MAHER Seán - SF - 539
MUKHTIAR Habibul - IND - 102
ORMOND Peter – FF - 1729 (elected)
PILKINGTON Marian - FG - 327
WYNNE Joe – IND - 500
