#LE19 - Result of the third count in the Birr Electoral Area
The result is in for the third count in the Birr Electoral Area - distribution of Habibul Mukhtiar's votes
Electorate - 21,298 Total Poll - 12,005 Invalid Votes - 160 Valid Poll - 11845 Quota - 1693
LEAHY John – REN - ELECTED COUNT 1
ORMOND Peter – FF - ELECTED COUNT 1
CLENDENNEN John – FG - 1417 (+9)
DOOLEY Eamon – FF - 1183 (+2)
CARROLL John – IND - 1030 (+12)
EGAN Hughie - FG - 936 (+2)
FANNERAN Bernie - FF - 739 (+8)
CLAFFEY Clare - SD - 731 19
WYNNE Joe – IND - 580 (+7)
MAHER Seán - SF - 572 (+13)
BARNWELL Monica - REN - 461 (+9)
KENNY Alan - FF - 412 (+0)
PILKINGTON Marian - FG - 352 (+14)
MUKHTIAR Habibul - IND - ELIMINATED
Next count will be the distribution of Marian Pilkington's votes
