LE19 - Result of the third count in the Birr Electoral Area

The result is in for the third count in the Birr Electoral Area - distribution of Habibul Mukhtiar's votes

Electorate - 21,298 Total Poll - 12,005 Invalid Votes - 160 Valid Poll - 11845 Quota - 1693

LEAHY John – REN - ELECTED COUNT 1

ORMOND Peter – FF - ELECTED COUNT 1

CLENDENNEN John – FG - 1417 (+9)

DOOLEY Eamon – FF - 1183 (+2)

CARROLL John – IND - 1030 (+12)

EGAN Hughie - FG - 936 (+2)

FANNERAN Bernie - FF - 739 (+8)

CLAFFEY Clare - SD - 731 19

WYNNE Joe – IND - 580 (+7)

MAHER Seán - SF - 572 (+13)

BARNWELL Monica - REN - 461 (+9)



KENNY Alan - FF - 412 (+0)

PILKINGTON Marian - FG - 352 (+14)



MUKHTIAR Habibul - IND - ELIMINATED

Next count will be the distribution of Marian Pilkington's votes