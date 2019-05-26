#LE19 - Result of the sixth count in the Birr Electoral Area
The result is in for the sixth count in the Birr Electoral Area - distribution of Peter Ormond's surplus
Electorate - 21,298 Total Poll - 12,005 Invalid Votes - 160 Valid Poll - 11845 Quota - 1693
LEAHY John – REN - ELECTED COUNT 1
ORMOND Peter – FF - ELECTED COUNT 1
CLENDENNEN John – FG - (+85) 1,665
DOOLEY Eamon – FF - (+22) 1,269
CARROLL John – IND - (+77) 1,161
EGAN Hughie - FG - (+13) 994
CLAFFEY Clare - SD - (+46) 940
FANNERAN Bernie - FF - (+45) 884
WYNNE Joe – IND - (+61) 681
MAHER Seán - SF - (+32) 640
Monica Barnwell - RENUA - ELIMINATED
KENNY Alan - FF - ELIMINATED
PILKINGTON Marian - FG - ELIMINATED
MUKHTIAR Habibul - IND - ELIMINATED
Next count will be distribution of Monica Barnwell's votes
