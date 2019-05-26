LE19 - Result of the sixth count in the Birr Electoral Area

The result is in for the sixth count in the Birr Electoral Area - distribution of Peter Ormond's surplus

Electorate - 21,298 Total Poll - 12,005 Invalid Votes - 160 Valid Poll - 11845 Quota - 1693

LEAHY John – REN - ELECTED COUNT 1

ORMOND Peter – FF - ELECTED COUNT 1

CLENDENNEN John – FG - (+85) 1,665

DOOLEY Eamon – FF - (+22) 1,269

CARROLL John – IND - (+77) 1,161

EGAN Hughie - FG - (+13) 994

CLAFFEY Clare - SD - (+46) 940

FANNERAN Bernie - FF - (+45) 884

WYNNE Joe – IND - (+61) 681

MAHER Seán - SF - (+32) 640

Monica Barnwell - RENUA - ELIMINATED

KENNY Alan - FF - ELIMINATED

PILKINGTON Marian - FG - ELIMINATED

MUKHTIAR Habibul - IND - ELIMINATED

Next count will be distribution of Monica Barnwell's votes

