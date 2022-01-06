Offaly Death Notices - Thursday, January 6, 2022. May they rest in peace.

Sr Theresa Pillion - Dublin / Ballinahown, Offaly

Reposing at Jennings Funeral Home, Springdale Road, Raheny, on Thursday afternoon, January 6, from 2pm to 4pm, for family and friends. Removal on Friday morning, January 7, to Church of the Resurrection, Bayside, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by burial in Dardistown Cemetery. Sr Theresa’s Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Friday morning at 10am via the following link https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/bayside-parish-church

Catherine Doyle (née Conroy) - 30 Thornsberry Estate, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal on Thursday morning from O'Reilly's Funeral Home to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for 10am Requiem Mass. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. If attending the Funeral please follow the covid guidelines, wear a face mask in the Funeral Home and Church and adhere to social distancing rules both inside and outside the Church. Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-assumption-tullamore

Marie Tobella (née Kavanagh) - 22 Garran Án Chaislean, Kilcoursey & Marian Square, Clara, Offaly

Removal on Thursday morning to St.Brigid's Church, Clara, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial after Mass in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara. Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://youtu.be/S5xr9rq2hzM

Jimmy Lally - Culdara, Dovegrove, Birr, Offaly / Headford, Galway

Removal from Boyd's Funeral Home to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr, on Thursday morning at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on: https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr

Martin Mullins - Beaugh, Ballybrit, Roscrea, Tipperary / Kinnitty, Offaly

Removal from his son Martin’s residence Thursday, January 6, at 7:45pm to arrive at St Molua’s Church, Roscomroe for 8pm. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Friday, January 7, interment afterwards in Dungar Cemetery, Roscrea. Martin's Funeral will be streamed on Kinnitty Parish Church Facebook Page, this will take place approximately 1.5 hours after interment.

Mary O'Donnell (née Dolan) - Otley, Yorkshire, England & late of, Banagher, Offaly

Funeral Mass for Mary will take place on Monday, January 17, at 11am in Our Lady and All Saints Church, Otley.