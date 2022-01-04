Offaly Death Notices - Tuesday, January 4, 2022. May they rest in peace.

Sr Theresa Pillion - Dublin / Ballinahown, Offaly

Reposing at Jennings Funeral Home, Springdale Road, Raheny, on Thursday afternoon, January 6, from 2pm to 4pm, for family and friends. Removal on Friday morning, January 7, to Church of the Resurrection, Bayside, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by burial in Dardistown Cemetery. Sr Theresa’s Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Friday morning at 10am via the following link https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/bayside-parish-church

Catriona (Cathy) Curley - Castle Court, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr on Tuesday evening from 5pm-7pm. Removal to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr, on Wednesday morning at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Cathy’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed on: https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr Facebook page: Brendan Birr. House private. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

Thomas (Tommy) Dunican - Castletown, Fortal, Birr, Offaly

Removal from his residence at 1.15 pm on Wednesday, January 5 to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr at 1.45 pm for Funeral Mass at 2 pm. Internment afterwards in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Tommy's Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on: https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route to the church and cemetery while following Social Distancing Rules. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks, social distancing, and handshaking at all times. House strictly private. Family flowers only please.

Catherine Doyle (née Conroy) - 30 Thornsberry Estate, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Wednesday from 6.30pm until Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for 10am Requiem Mass. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. If attending the Funeral please follow the covid guidelines, wear a face mask in the Funeral Home and Church and adhere to social distancing rules both inside and outside the Church. Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-assumption-tullamore