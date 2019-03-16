Offaly deaths and funeral details - March 16

Yvonne Howley - Parkrise, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr on Sunday from 4pm. with Removal to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am. followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

Josie Bergin (née Kenny) - Clonmullen Hill, Edenderry, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry followed by burial in Drumcooley Cemetery.