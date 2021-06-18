Weddings are back! Couple tie the knot in Offaly after long lockdown

Zoe Lynch and Wyane Tracey who got married on June 11, 2021 at The Bridge House Hotel. Congratulations! (Masters of Photography)
IT was a great day for newly married couple Wyane Tracey and Zoe Lynch who tied the knot last Friday June 11, 2021.
The couple were the first to have their reception at the Bridge House Hotel following the long lockdown.
