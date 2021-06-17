THROWBACK THURSDAY: Out an about at the Bridge House in Tullamore in 2011

Reporter:

Reporter

We have delved into the Offaly photographic archive today and have come up with a gallery of pictures from a night out and about at the Bridge House in Tullamore in 2011.

Click the < or > arrow above or 'Next Story' to go through the gallery

How many familiar faces will you spot today. Get tagging!

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie