Search

11/10/2021

13 Offaly schools celebrate receiving green flags

13 Offaly schools celebrate receiving green flags

13 Offaly schools celebrate receiving green flags

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

13 schools from Offaly were awarded the Green Flag last week for their dedication to sustainability and protecting their environment.

Despite two school years with closures and challenges posed by Covid-19, 526 schools across Ireland were awarded Green Flags, including 33 schools that have been awarded the Green Flag for the first time.

Green-Schools is an environmental management programme for schools which focuses on themes including Litter and Waste; Energy; Water; Travel; Biodiversity; Global Citizenship and Marine Environment. 

The Offaly schools receiving their green flag this time around were:

Mercy Primary School, Birr
Scoil Bhride, Rhode
Philomena's N.S, Tullamore
Scoil Bhride Boys N.S, Tullamore
Francis B.N.S, Clara
Scoil Mhuire Naofa, Rhode
Josephs Gortnamona N.S, Tullamore
Scoil Mhuire Banrion, Edenderry
Scoil Naomh Eoin, Birr
Scoil Naomh Mhuire, Tullamore
Edenderry Youthreach, Edenderry
Scoil Bhride, Edenderry
Mary's N.S, Tullamore

Speaking at each ceremony this week, Green-Schools Manager Cathy Baxter congratulated the 526 schools receiving their Green Flag: “We know that you have all been working incredibly hard in your schools over the last year and you continued to find innovative ways to keep the programme going during school closures and social distancing. You managed to have outdoor Committee meetings, online workshops and attending online webinars to keep up to date, so thank you.”

Schools were invited to six online award ceremonies which took place from Monday, October 4th to 8th with the final ceremony for the Water theme taking place on October 14. At the ceremonies, schools enjoyed activities like Sea Shanties and online quizzes, with messages of support played from “Captain Climate”, actor Nicola Coughlan, champion cyclist Lara Gillespie and local authority Environmental Awareness Officers, who support schools during their participation in Green-Schools.

Patience 'exhausted' in Offaly over lack of certainty on new wind energy guidelines

People divided over gardaí catching this speeding driver in Offaly

Patience 'exhausted' in Offaly over lack of certainty on new wind energy guidelines

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media