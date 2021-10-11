People divided over gardaí catching this speeding driver in Offaly

People are divided over a speeding motorist being caught by gardaí in Offaly on Sunday.

Offaly gardaí posted about the motorist on social media, saying: "Offaly Roads Policing Unit out and about. Checking speed on 80km stretch. One of a few detected for speeding."

They shared a picture of their speed gun registering a driver travelling at 127km/h in an 80km zone in the county.

However, a number of social media users commented about the nature of the picture.

One said: "Look like hiding behind wall. Be more visible and deter speeding rather than catch people breaking the speed limit for road safety is that not the purpose? Or is for Revenue fines and promotions within An Garda Siochana?"

Most others shut this comment down with one reply reading: "I would rather have the speeders caught than being alerted, slowing down, then speeding up again. What's the problem?"