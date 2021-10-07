Search

08/10/2021

Man arrested in connection with mugging of woman in broad daylight in Tullamore

A man has been arrested in connection with the mugging of a woman in broad daylight in Tullamore.

The terrifying incident occurred on Monday, September 27 at 1.45pm in the town. 

A man threatened a woman in Tullamore Town Park and stole the contents of her purse before cycling off. 

Gardai made an appeal for information and as a result of their investigations and the support of the public Tullamore Gardaí have arrested and detained a male in relation to the incident.

The matter is now subject of a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

