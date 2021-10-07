Popular hardware store in Tullamore hosting massive one day sale to launch new superstore
A popular hardware store in Tullamore is hosting 'massive one day sale' to launch its new superstore
The locally owned D&S Hardware is holding the official opening of the superstore on Friday, October 8.
It is having the sale to celebrate the launch of the brand new power tool and work wear centre and the revamp of the store.
D&S has recently added a new 3,000 sq/ft store to display all their ranges.
On the day, you will be able to talk to experts in an outdoor demonstration area.
There will also be a Coffee Morning in aid of Offaly Hospice.
D&S is based in the Axis Business Park in Tullamore.
