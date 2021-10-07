Offaly business suffers huge damage during burglary
An Offaly business was targeted by thieves on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, gardaí have said.
Birr Gardaí are investigating the burglary from the business premises of Boora Bainne Milk Company in Boora overnight.
The incident involved two males in a dark coloured, two-seater Ford Ranger with an 08 LS registration.
"If you passed through the Boora, Kilcormac area between midnight and 1230am please contact Birr Garda Station on 0579169710. Particularly along the R357 and Kilcormac area. Crimes like this have the potential to close businesses down," gardaí said.
The business also took to social media after the incident.
