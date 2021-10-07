THROWBACK THURSDAY: How many familiar faces will you spot in our gallery from the archives today?

We have delved back into the archives for today's Throwback Thursday with pictures taken from right across the county.
Click the NEXT> tab to go through the gallery
How many familiar faces will you spot today. Get tagging!
A bench in memory of their former Chairman was installed in Mill Island by Birr Tidy Towns . The Tidy Towns committee also planted a tree in his memory
WARNING: Gardaí say drivers think their lights are on when they're not PIC: An Garda Siochana/Facebook
Mary's Meals Offaly supporters on a stage of the recent fundraising walk to Knock are Carmel McConigley, Eamonn Coughlan, Bridie Murphy and Ricey Scully along with some friends from Mary's Meals Don
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.