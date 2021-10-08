Gardai investigating after burglary at Bord na Mona facility in Offaly
Gardai are investigating after at a burglary at Bord na Mona facility in Offaly.
Tullamore Garda are investigating a burglary at the Bord Na Mona facility at Gorteen Bridge between Killeigh and Killurin overnight on October 7.
A quantity of diesel and a Stihl consaw were taken. Gardai are asking anyone with information to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 93 27600.
