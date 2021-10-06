Search

06/10/2021

Number of motorists caught speeding in Offaly village

A number of motorists have been caught speeding in an Offaly village this morning (Wednesday)

Birr Gardaí were patrolling and checking driver speeds. A number of drivers were detected speeding through Kinnity in a 50 zone this morning.

One driver was detected travelling at 82 kph with another detected at 74kph. Fixed Charged Penalties notices were issued. 

Also today, Birr Gardai detected a HGV speeding in Kilcorma. The vehicle was travelling at 75 kph in a 50 kph zone. When the vehicle was stopped, it was found to have a dangerously worn tyre. 

