Number of motorists caught speeding in Offaly village
A number of motorists have been caught speeding in an Offaly village this morning (Wednesday)
Birr Gardaí were patrolling and checking driver speeds. A number of drivers were detected speeding through Kinnity in a 50 zone this morning.
One driver was detected travelling at 82 kph with another detected at 74kph. Fixed Charged Penalties notices were issued.
Also today, Birr Gardai detected a HGV speeding in Kilcorma. The vehicle was travelling at 75 kph in a 50 kph zone. When the vehicle was stopped, it was found to have a dangerously worn tyre.
