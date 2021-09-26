Search

26/09/2021

New Covid cases remain high in one area of Offaly but much lower elsewhere in the county

There is a huge difference in new Covid-19 cases across Offaly in the last with one area having four times more cases than another

The latest figures detailing the number Covid-19 cases in each local electoral area in Offaly show that new cases are almost four times higher in Edenderry than Birr with Tullamore in between the two.

The latest county Covid-19 case numbers are from September 7 to September 20.

There were 146 new cases in the Edenderry area in the last 14 days compared to 161 in the previous two weeks. The 14 Day Incidence Rate for the Edenderry Area now stands at 625.9 cases per 100,000. It has the highest rate of Covd-19 cases in the county.

According to the figures from the HSE, the number of new cases has also dropped this week in the Tullamore Area. There were 92 new cases reported this week compared to just 114 in the previous 14 days. The 14 Day incidence Rate for the Tullamore Area has dropped to 315.5 cases per 100,000.

The Birr Area has seen another drop in new cases in the last week. Latest figures from the HSE show that there were 42 new cases in the last two weeks in the area compared to 64 in the preceding 14 days. The 14 Day Incidence Rate for the area has now dropped to 164.9 cases per 100,000. The Birr Area has the lowest infection rate in the county.

