MEMORY LANE: How many faces will you recognise in our gallery of pictures from the Offaly archives today?

We have delved back into the archives for another of our popular galleries of Memory Lane pictures from Offaly.
How many familiar faces will you recognise today? Get tagging!
CLICK ON THE NEXT> ARROW ABOVE TO GO THROUGH THE FULL GALLERY
Shane Lowry, left, and Tyrrell Hatton of Team Europe during their Saturday afternoon fourballs.Photo by Tom Russo/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.