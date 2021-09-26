PROPERTY: Amazing home ideal location in Tullamore is on the market with eye opening price tag

An incredible house in a prime location in Tullamore is on the market with an eye opening price tag
Bay Lodge is a three-bedroom home located at 41 Charleville View. It is on the market for €430,000.
It is described as a 'superb and most impressive architecturally-designed home with interior glazing ensuring a flow of morning and evening light through the property'.
It is in a quiet and highly sought after location. Take a look around!
