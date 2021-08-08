'Lives in danger' due to speeding in 'nearly every estate' in Offaly town

Serious concerns have been raised over speeding 'in nearly every estate' in an Offaly town.

Local councillor Frank Moran has said that he has been contacted by numerous members of the public and residents of nearly every estate in Clara concerning the speed within the town.

The Fianna Fail councillor says it has gotten to a stage where enough is enough and that action needed to be taken before something tragic happens.

Cllr Moran said, "I will be calling on the Chief Superintendent at our next Joint Policing Committee meeting to address these concerns as speeding falls under the remit of An Garda Síochána.

"I will also liaise with the area engineer for the Tullamore Municipal District to see if traffic management measures can be introduced in certain locations. In particular, residents on the New Road, Church Street and the general area of Kilcoursey are experiencing particular annoyance with continued speeding and also the speeding motor bikes ravaging through estates at astronomical speed."

He said that many residential areas have young children playing within them and with this 'extremely ignorant behaviour happening', lives are put in danger.

"Hopefully, preventative measures can be achieved to stop this situation escalating any further," he concluded.