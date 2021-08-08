WATCH: Amazing RTE archive footage of 'All Ireland Turf Cutting Competition' in Offaly in 1985

WATCH: Amazing archive footage of 'All Ireland Turf Cutting Competition' in Offaly in 1985
The RTE Archives produce some fabulous footage and one of their most recent videos to drop is from Offaly and it is superb.
Filmed in 1985, it captures the All Ireland Turf Cutting Competition held in Offaly in 1985.
Turf cutters competed for the prestigious title in Derryiron Bog, Rhode in County Offaly.
Competitors were on judged on speed, neatness, squareness of the sods and tidiness of the banks.
It's really worth a watch and you can CLICK HERE to see the full video.
More News
The late Tom Lynam pictured with singer Larissa Tormey during the video shoot (Picture: Larissa Tormey Facebook)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.