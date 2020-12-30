REVEALED: The top ten stories making the news in Offaly in 2020

2020 was a year dominated by one story and while Covid-19 features in some of the top ten stories on the Offaly Express website during the year, there were plenty of other stories that caught your attention.

Without further ado, here are the top 10 most read stories on www.offalyexpress.ie in 2020.

1 - Motorist who turned away at checkpoint in Tullamore gave incredible excuse for being on the road

This story about a motorist who turned away from a Covid-19 checkpoint in Tullamore in April and who gave Gardai an incredible excuse for being on the road when stopped was read by almost 200,000 people. (Yes that does say 200,000) CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY

2 - Just when you thought it was safe to go outside - Storm Ellen weather bomb on its way!

After we were hit by Storm Ciara and Storm Dennis on two weekends in a row, the story that Storm Ellen was following on behind garnered 177,761 pages views. CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY

3 - Offaly golf course to become farmland after shock closure

The news that an Offaly Golf Course was to revert to agricultural use after the owners and membership were unable to reach agreement on proposals to lease the course caught attention and got 149,733 page views CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY

4 - 70% of cases of Covid-19 in Offaly in last two months were in one town

The big jump in Covid-19 cases in one area of Offaly through the summer caught the attention when the HSE updated the area by area figures CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY

5 - The cast of Pure Mule - Where are they now?

When RTE reran the excellent Pure Mule this year, this story about the cast of the programme that was filmed in Offaly got a lot of attention CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY

6 - WATCH: Hilarious Offaly TikTok star receives seal of approval from Hollywood star

During 2020, we were all in need of some light relief and this Offaly Tik-Tok stars epic video had us all in stitches CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY

7 - Man arrested in Offaly after exposing himself to young girls

This story about a man exposing himself to a group of girls in the centre of an Offaly town unsurprisingly got a lot of attention from concerned people in the county CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY

8 - Offaly man back on track after bank battle

It was an epic battle with a bank for this Offaly man and his incredible story was the eighth most read story on www.offalyexpress.ie this year. CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY

9 - Old eyesore in Offaly set for stunning €7.5m retail development

When plans were unveiled for a major €7.5 million retail development in the centre of Tullamore, the story got a lot of attention CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY

10 - Former Offaly school fails to sell at auction

Property stories always prove popular on www.offalyexpress.ie and this story about a former school not selling caught enough attention to make it in as the tenth most popular story of the year CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY