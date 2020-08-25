Man arrested in Offaly after exposing himself to young girls

A man has been brought before the courts after allegedly exposing himself to young girls in Edenderry.

Gardaí attended the scene of an incident on the canal bank close to the centre of Edenderry shortly before 7pm on Sunday, August 23.

Gardai have confirmed to the Offaly Express that a man in his 20s was arrested on foot of the incident for public order offences.

He was later charged and brought before a sitting of Tullamore District Court.

The investigation is ongoing.

A similar incident was reported at the playground in Rhode on Sunday but it is not clear if the incidents are connected.