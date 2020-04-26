Motorist who turned away at checkpoint in Tullamore gave incredible excuse for being on the road

A motorist who turned away from a checkpoint in Tullamore on Saturday gave Gardai an incredible excuse for being on the road when stopped.

After turning away from the checkpoint, the car stopped a short distance away. The driver had no license and the car had no insurance, tax or NCT.

When asked the reason for the journey, the motorist said he was was going to his friends house to use the sauna. The motorist now faces a court date for driving offences and a file is being sent to the DPP in relation to travel restrictions.