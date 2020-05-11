WATCH: Hilarious Offaly TikTok star receives seal of approval from Hollywood star

Offaly has a new TikTok star - perhaps our first TikTok star to make waves globally.

Chelsea Henchy from Killeigh near Tullamore has amassed over 140,000 followers on the short clip sharing site and almost 10,000 on Instagram thanks to a namecheck from a very famous face.

Chelsea creates videos lip-syncing famous comedy moments, including those of American comedian and actor Kevin Hart. Her 'rollercoaster' video has gone viral - and that is an understatement.

This video has now been viewed over 20 million times after Kevin Hart himself shared it with his 90 million Instagram followers. The Jumanji and Ride Along actor shared the clip with the caption: "Sooooo Gooood."

Clearly his followers agreed as the video went viral in a big way for the Offaly woman who is using lockdown to shine her way to social media stardom.

Check out Chelsea_1302 on TikTok or Instagram for some more brilliant content that will truly brighten your day.