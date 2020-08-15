BREAKING: 70% of cases of Covid-19 in Offaly in last two months were in one town

One town in Offaly accounted for 70% of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the county in the last two months according to figures from the HSE.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Edenderry Urban Area has jumped from 80 on June 12 to 158 on August 12, an increase of 78. In total there were 113 new cases in Offaly from June 12 to August 12.

The figures are contained in Ireland's COVID-19 Data Hub which uses official figures provided by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Service Executive (HSE). It was updated late on Friday for the first time in two months.

There was an increase of eight cases in the Tullamore Urban Area over the two month period while there was an increase of one in Clara. Portarlington North saw an increase of two cases. There was also an increase of two cases in Screggan from 11 to 13 while there was also an increase to five in Clonmore but as it was listed as less than five on June 12, it is not possible to say the exact increase.

Other major towns in Offaly have shown no increase. The figures for Birr, Ferbane and Banagher have all remained the same from June 12 to August 12.

For the rest of the electoral areas in the county, there was no increase in cases in two months. or it is not possible to say if there has been an increase. The majority of areas were listed as having less than five on June 12 and are still listed as less than five on August 12.

All of the county is locked down as part of a wide ranging, regional lockdown imposed on Offaly, Laois and Kildare last week.

