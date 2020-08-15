BREAKING: Almost no cases of Covid-19 confirmed in South and West Offaly in last two months

According to data from the HSE, there have been potentially no cases of Covid-19 in South and West Offaly in the last two months.

All of Offaly, including the south and west of the county have now been locked down for a week in a large scale, regional lockdown which includes Laois and Kildare. The lockdown was imposed due to a spike in cases related mainly to meat factories in Kildare.

Ireland's COVID-19 Data Hub provides information based on official figures provided by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Service Executive (HSE).

One of the figures it provides is a breakdown of cases based on Electoral Area. It was updated late yesterday after not being updated for two months and it is now possible to determine the location of almost every confirmed case of Covid-19 in the county in that time period.

However, as Electoral Areas with less than five cases are recorded as having less than five cases, it is not possible to determine the location of every single case over the last two months.

Yet it can be said definitively that a number of large population centres in South and West Offaly have seen no increase in cases in the last two months.

According to the figures, there were 19 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Birr Urban Area on June 12. As of August 12, there had still only been 19 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Birr Urban Area.

According to the figures, there were 45 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Shinrone Area on June 12. As of August 12, there had still only been 45 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Shinrone Urban Area.

According to the figures, there were five confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Ferbane Area on June 12. As of August 12, there had still only been five confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Ferbane Area.

According to the figures, there were eight confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Banagher Area on June 12. As of August 12, there had still only been eight confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Banagher Area.

For every other electoral area in South and West Offaly, including towns such as Kilcormac, Cloghan and the Birr Rural area, there were less than five cases on June 12 and there are still less than five in each and every area as of August 12 however there could potentially have been a small rise in some of these areas.

