How many confirmed cases of Covid-19 are in hospitals in Offaly, Laois and Kildare

According to the latest information from the HSE, there are is one patient with a confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated in hospitals in Offaly, Laois or Kildare.

The figures are contained in the latest Covid-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals.

Of the 14 patients being treated for Covid-19 in hospitals in the country, only one is being treated in hospitals in the locked down counties. Of the 136 suspected cases, only two are in hospitals in the three counties.

One patient was being treated in Tullamore Hospital yesterday but today there are no patients being treated in the hospital.

Portlaoise remains clear of cases of Covid-19 while one patient is now being treated in hospital in Naas for the virus

In terms of suspected cases, there are no patients in Tullamore or Portlaoise while there are two patients in Naas being treated with suspected cases.

Elsewhere in the acute hospitals in the country, there are two patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated in each of Cavan, Connolly, The Mater, Tallaght and Limerick. There is one patient being treated in each of Mullingar, Kilkenny and Beaumont.

Beaumont also has ten suspected cases while there are 43 patients with suspected cases being treated in University Hospital Limerick.

St James's and Tallaght each have nine suspected cases while there are eight suspected cases in each of Sligo and South Tipperary.

