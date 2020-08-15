Almost no cases of Covid-19 confirmed in South and West Offaly in last two months

Latest data from the HSE shows that there have been virtually no cases of Covid-19 in South and West Offaly in the last two months.

According to the figures, there were 19 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Birr Urban Area on June 12. As of August 12, there had still only been 19 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Birr Urban Area.

There were 45 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Shinrone Area on June 12. As of August 12, there had still only been 45 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Shinrone Urban Area.

There were five confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Ferbane Area on June 12. As of August 12, there had still only been five confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Ferbane Area.

There were eight confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Banagher Area on June 12. As of August 12, there had still only been eight confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Banagher Area.

For every other electoral area in South and West Offaly, including towns such as Kilcormac, Cloghan and the Birr Rural area, there were less than five cases on June 12 and there are still less than five in each and every area as of August 12 however there could potentially have been a small rise in some of these areas.

The data is based on Ireland's COVID-19 Data Hub which provides information based on official figures provided by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Service Executive (HSE).

All of Offaly, including the south and west of the county have now been locked down for a week in a large scale, regional lockdown which includes Laois and Kildare. The lockdown was imposed due to a spike in cases related mainly to meat factories in Kildare.

