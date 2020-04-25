Former Offaly school fails to sell at auction

A former school in Offaly failed to sell at auction on Friday.

Described as being 'in need of refurbishment' Esker School in Mountlucas was valued at €60,000

While it is less than ideal condition, it comes with a one acre site. It is further described as having the 'potential to refurbish into a fine residential dwelling subject to necessary planning permission'.

It is still available to buy on the BidX1 website.

