RESULTS: Ninth count results announced in Laois-Offaly

The results of the ninth count in Laois-Offaly have been announced in Portlaoise.

The count distributed the surplus of 591 of Fianna Fail's Barry Cowen following his election.

FULL NINTH COUNT RESULTS BELOW:

VALID POLL: 69,422

QUOTA: 11,571

* = Eighth Count Votes

Brian Stanley 16,654* ELECTED (First Count)

Barry Cowen *12,162 - ELECTED (Eighth Count)

Sean Fleming *10,327 (+349) TOTAL 10,676

Carol Nolan *8,848 (+79) TOTAL 8,927

Charlie Flanagan *8,396 (+22) TOTAL 8,418

Pippa Hackett *5,941 (+23) TOTAL 5,964

Marcella Corcoran Kennedy *5,157 (+38) TOTAL 5,195

John Leahy *5,172 (+80) TOTAL 5,252

Peter Ormond *4,449 (ELIMINATED ON COUNT 7)

Ken Smollen *3,941 (ELIMINATED ON THIS COUNT 6)

Noel Tuohey *3,190 (ELIMINATED ON COUNT 5)

Pauline Flanagan *1,875 - ELIMINATED COUNT 3

Stephen Tynan *2,273 ELIMINATED COUNT 4

John Daly *557 - ELIMINATED COUNT 2

Noel O'Rourke *356 ELIMINATED COUNT 2

Marcella Corcoran Kennedy will now be eliminated. Her 5,195 transfers will be distributed on the tenth count.

