RESULTS: Ninth count results announced in Laois-Offaly
The results of the ninth count in Laois-Offaly have been announced in Portlaoise.
The count distributed the surplus of 591 of Fianna Fail's Barry Cowen following his election.
FULL NINTH COUNT RESULTS BELOW:
VALID POLL: 69,422
QUOTA: 11,571
* = Eighth Count Votes
Brian Stanley 16,654* ELECTED (First Count)
Barry Cowen *12,162 - ELECTED (Eighth Count)
Sean Fleming *10,327 (+349) TOTAL 10,676
Carol Nolan *8,848 (+79) TOTAL 8,927
Charlie Flanagan *8,396 (+22) TOTAL 8,418
Pippa Hackett *5,941 (+23) TOTAL 5,964
Marcella Corcoran Kennedy *5,157 (+38) TOTAL 5,195
John Leahy *5,172 (+80) TOTAL 5,252
Peter Ormond *4,449 (ELIMINATED ON COUNT 7)
Ken Smollen *3,941 (ELIMINATED ON THIS COUNT 6)
Noel Tuohey *3,190 (ELIMINATED ON COUNT 5)
Pauline Flanagan *1,875 - ELIMINATED COUNT 3
Stephen Tynan *2,273 ELIMINATED COUNT 4
John Daly *557 - ELIMINATED COUNT 2
Noel O'Rourke *356 ELIMINATED COUNT 2
Marcella Corcoran Kennedy will now be eliminated. Her 5,195 transfers will be distributed on the tenth count.
