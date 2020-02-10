RESULTS: Fifth count results announced in Laois-Offaly
The results of the fifth count in Laois-Offaly have been announced in Portlaoise.
The count distributed the transfers of the eliminated Stephen Tynan of People Before Profit.
FULL FIFTH COUNT RESULTS BELOW:
VALID POLL: 69,422
QUOTA: 11,571
* = Fourth Count Votes
Brian Stanley 16,654* ELECTED (First Count)
Barry Cowen *9,130 (+36) TOTAL 9,166
Sean Fleming *9,106 (+56) TOTAL 9,162
Charlie Flanagan *7,791 (+30) TOTAL 7,821
Carol Nolan *6,434 (+372) TOTAL 6,806
Marcella Corcoran Kennedy *4,643 (+23) TOTAL 4,666
Peter Ormond *4,320 (+14) TOTAL 4,334
John Leahy *3,876 (+187) TOTAL 4,063
Pippa Hackett*4,081 (+484) TOTAL 4,565
Ken Smollen *3,274 (+366) TOTAL 3,640
Noel Tuohey *2,806 (+384) TOTAL 3,190 (ELIMINATED ON THIS COUNT)
Pauline Flanagan *1,875 - ELIMINATED COUNT 3
Stephen Tynan *2,273 ELIMINATED COUNT 4
John Daly *557 - ELIMINATED COUNT 2
Noel O'Rourke *356 ELIMINATED COUNT 2
Noel Tuohey will now be eliminated and the transfers from his 3,190 votes will be distributed during the sixth count.
