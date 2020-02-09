RESULTS: First count results from Laois-Offaly in Election 2020

The first count results are in for Laois-Offaly in the 202 general election with Brian Stanley of Sinn Féin topping the poll. He has been elected on the first count. 

FULL FIRST COUNT RESULTS BELOW:

ELECTORATE:

QUOTA:

Brian Stanley 16,654

Barry Cowen 8,677

Sean Fleming 7,636

Charlie Flanagan 7,463

Carol Nolan 5,436

Marcella Corcoran Kennedy 4,519

Peter Ormond 4,073

John Leahy 3,463

Pippa Hackett 3,494

Ken Smollen 2,599

Noel Tuohey 2,011

Pauline Flanagan 1,744

Stephen Tynan 910

John Daly 441

Noel O'Rourke 290

Brian Stanley's surplus will now be distributed.