RESULTS: First count results from Laois-Offaly in Election 2020
The first count results are in for Laois-Offaly in the 202 general election with Brian Stanley of Sinn Féin topping the poll. He has been elected on the first count.
FULL FIRST COUNT RESULTS BELOW:
Brian Stanley 16,654
Barry Cowen 8,677
Sean Fleming 7,636
Charlie Flanagan 7,463
Carol Nolan 5,436
Marcella Corcoran Kennedy 4,519
Peter Ormond 4,073
John Leahy 3,463
Pippa Hackett 3,494
Ken Smollen 2,599
Noel Tuohey 2,011
Pauline Flanagan 1,744
Stephen Tynan 910
John Daly 441
Noel O'Rourke 290
Brian Stanley's surplus will now be distributed.
