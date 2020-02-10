RESULTS: Eighth count results announced in Laois-Offaly

The results of the eighth count in Laois-Offaly have been announced in Portlaoise.

The count distributed the transfers of the eliminated Peter Ormond of Fianna Fail.

FULL EIGHTH COUNT RESULTS BELOW:

VALID POLL: 69,422

QUOTA: 11,571

* = Seventh Count Votes

Brian Stanley 16,654* ELECTED (First Count)

Barry Cowen *9,698 (+2,464) TOTAL 12,162

Sean Fleming *9,835 (+492) TOTAL 10,327

Carol Nolan *8,353 (+495) TOTAL 8,848

Charlie Flanagan *8,287 (+109) TOTAL 8,396

Pippa Hackett *5,811 (+130) TOTAL 5,941

Marcella Corcoran Kennedy *4,917 (+240) TOTAL 5,157

John Leahy *4,821 (+351) TOTAL 5,172

Peter Ormond *4,449 (ELIMINATED ON COUNT 7)

Ken Smollen *3,941 (ELIMINATED ON THIS COUNT 6)

Noel Tuohey *3,190 (ELIMINATED ON COUNT 5)

Pauline Flanagan *1,875 - ELIMINATED COUNT 3

Stephen Tynan *2,273 ELIMINATED COUNT 4

John Daly *557 - ELIMINATED COUNT 2

Noel O'Rourke *356 ELIMINATED COUNT 2

Barry Cowen exceeded the quota and was elected on this count. His surplus of 591 will now be distributed on the ninth count.

