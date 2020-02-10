RESULTS: Eighth count results announced in Laois-Offaly
RESULTS: Eighth count results announced in Laois-Offaly
The results of the eighth count in Laois-Offaly have been announced in Portlaoise.
The count distributed the transfers of the eliminated Peter Ormond of Fianna Fail.
FULL EIGHTH COUNT RESULTS BELOW:
VALID POLL: 69,422
QUOTA: 11,571
* = Seventh Count Votes
Brian Stanley 16,654* ELECTED (First Count)
Barry Cowen *9,698 (+2,464) TOTAL 12,162
Sean Fleming *9,835 (+492) TOTAL 10,327
Carol Nolan *8,353 (+495) TOTAL 8,848
Charlie Flanagan *8,287 (+109) TOTAL 8,396
Pippa Hackett *5,811 (+130) TOTAL 5,941
Marcella Corcoran Kennedy *4,917 (+240) TOTAL 5,157
John Leahy *4,821 (+351) TOTAL 5,172
Peter Ormond *4,449 (ELIMINATED ON COUNT 7)
Ken Smollen *3,941 (ELIMINATED ON THIS COUNT 6)
Noel Tuohey *3,190 (ELIMINATED ON COUNT 5)
Pauline Flanagan *1,875 - ELIMINATED COUNT 3
Stephen Tynan *2,273 ELIMINATED COUNT 4
John Daly *557 - ELIMINATED COUNT 2
Noel O'Rourke *356 ELIMINATED COUNT 2
Barry Cowen exceeded the quota and was elected on this count. His surplus of 591 will now be distributed on the ninth count.
SEE THE FIRST COUNT RESULTS HERE
SEE THE SECOND COUNT RESULTS HERE
SEE THE THIRD COUNT RESULTS HERE
SEE THE FOURTH COUNT RESULTS HERE
SEE SEVENTH COUNT RESULTS HERE
Stay up to date with all the updates from the Laois-Offaly count centre HERE ON OUR LIVE BLOG.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on