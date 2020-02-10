RESULTS: Sixth count results announced in Laois-Offaly
The results of the sixth count in Laois-Offaly have been announced in Portlaoise.
The count distributed the transfers of the eliminated Noel Tuohey of Labour.
FULL SIXTH COUNT RESULTS BELOW:
VALID POLL: 69,422
QUOTA: 11,571
* = Fifth Count Votes
Brian Stanley 16,654* ELECTED (First Count)
Barry Cowen *9,166 (+76) TOTAL 9,242
Sean Fleming *9,162 (+574) TOTAL 9,736
Charlie Flanagan *7,821 (+382) TOTAL 8,203
Carol Nolan *6,806 (+303) TOTAL 7,109
Marcella Corcoran Kennedy *4,666 (+107) TOTAL 4,783
Peter Ormond *4,334 (+26) TOTAL 4,360
John Leahy *4,063 (+129) TOTAL 4,192
Pippa Hackett*4,565 (+678) TOTAL 5,243
Ken Smollen *3,640 (+301) TOTAL 3,941 (ELIMINATED ON THIS COUNT)
Noel Tuohey *3,190 (ELIMINATED ON COUNT 5)
Pauline Flanagan *1,875 - ELIMINATED COUNT 3
Stephen Tynan *2,273 ELIMINATED COUNT 4
John Daly *557 - ELIMINATED COUNT 2
Noel O'Rourke *356 ELIMINATED COUNT 2
Ken Smollen will now be eliminated and the transfers from his 3,941 votes will be distributed during the seventh count.
