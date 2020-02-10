RESULTS: Seventh count results announced in Laois-Offaly

The results of the seventh count in Laois-Offaly have been announced in Portlaoise.

The count distributed the transfers of the eliminated Ken Smollen of the Irish Democratic Party.

FULL SEVENTH COUNT RESULTS BELOW:

VALID POLL: 69,422

QUOTA: 11,571

* = Sixth Count Votes

Brian Stanley 16,654* ELECTED (First Count)

Barry Cowen *9,242 (+456) TOTAL 9,698

Sean Fleming *9,736 (+99) TOTAL 9,835

Carol Nolan *7,109 (+1,244) TOTAL 8,353

Charlie Flanagan *8,203 (+84) TOTAL 8,287

Pippa Hackett *5,243 (+568) TOTAL 5,811

Marcella Corcoran Kennedy *4,783 (+134) TOTAL 4,917

John Leahy *4,192 (+629) TOTAL 4,821

Peter Ormond *4,360 (+89) TOTAL 4,449 (ELIMINATED ON THIS COUNT)

Ken Smollen *3,941 (ELIMINATED ON THIS COUNT 6)

Noel Tuohey *3,190 (ELIMINATED ON COUNT 5)

Pauline Flanagan *1,875 - ELIMINATED COUNT 3

Stephen Tynan *2,273 ELIMINATED COUNT 4

John Daly *557 - ELIMINATED COUNT 2

Noel O'Rourke *356 ELIMINATED COUNT 2

TT will now be eliminated and the transfers from his votes will be distributed during the eighth count.

