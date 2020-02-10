RESULTS: Seventh count results announced in Laois-Offaly
The results of the seventh count in Laois-Offaly have been announced in Portlaoise.
The count distributed the transfers of the eliminated Ken Smollen of the Irish Democratic Party.
FULL SEVENTH COUNT RESULTS BELOW:
VALID POLL: 69,422
QUOTA: 11,571
* = Sixth Count Votes
Brian Stanley 16,654* ELECTED (First Count)
Barry Cowen *9,242 (+456) TOTAL 9,698
Sean Fleming *9,736 (+99) TOTAL 9,835
Carol Nolan *7,109 (+1,244) TOTAL 8,353
Charlie Flanagan *8,203 (+84) TOTAL 8,287
Pippa Hackett *5,243 (+568) TOTAL 5,811
Marcella Corcoran Kennedy *4,783 (+134) TOTAL 4,917
John Leahy *4,192 (+629) TOTAL 4,821
Peter Ormond *4,360 (+89) TOTAL 4,449 (ELIMINATED ON THIS COUNT)
Ken Smollen *3,941 (ELIMINATED ON THIS COUNT 6)
Noel Tuohey *3,190 (ELIMINATED ON COUNT 5)
Pauline Flanagan *1,875 - ELIMINATED COUNT 3
Stephen Tynan *2,273 ELIMINATED COUNT 4
John Daly *557 - ELIMINATED COUNT 2
Noel O'Rourke *356 ELIMINATED COUNT 2
TT will now be eliminated and the transfers from his votes will be distributed during the eighth count.
