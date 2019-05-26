#LE19 - Result of the seventh count in the Tullamore Electoral Area
#LE19 - Election Results for Offaly
The result is in for the seventh count in the Tullamore Electoral Area. Distribution of Feighery's surplus
Electorate - 21,946 Total Poll - 11,208 Invalid Votes - 161 Valid Poll - 11,047 Quota - 1,381
MORAN Frank – FF - ELECTED COUNT 1
HARVEY Declan – FF - ELECTED COUNT 1
FEIGHERY Neil - FG - (+83) 1,435 (ELECTED COUNT 6)
OWENS Danny – FF - (+10) 1,356
SMOLLEN Ken – IDP - (+4) 1,305
McCORMACK Tony – FF - (+3) 1,230
O'BRIEN Sean - IND - (+8) 1,097
FOX Deirdre - FG - (+25) 921
GALVIN Brendan - (+4) 732
BRACKEN John - IND - ELIMINATED
WESTMAN Bernard - FG - ELIMINATED
ENNIS Anne Marie - SF - ELIMINATED
The next count will see the distribution of Brendan Galvin's votes
