#LE19 - Result of the first count in the Tullamore Electoral Area
#LE19 - Result of the first count in the Tullamore Electoral Area
The result is in for the first count in the Tullamore Electoral Area.
CLICK HERE to follow our Live Blog for up to the minute results, reaction and more.
Electorate - 21,946 Total Poll - 11,208 Invalid Votes - 161 Valid Poll - 11,047 Quota - 1,381
BRACKEN John - IND - 523
ENNIS Anne Marie - SF - 287
FEIGHERY Neil - FG - 1224
FOX Deirdre - FG - 732
GALVIN Brendan - REN - 621
HARVEY Declan – FF - 1418 (elected)
McCORMACK Tony – FF - 1044
MORAN Frank – FF - 1538 (elected)
O'BRIEN Sean - IND - 892
OWENS Danny – FF - 1182
SMOLLEN Ken – IDP - 1054
WESTMAN Bernard - FG - 532
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on