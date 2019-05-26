#LE19 - Result of the first count in the Tullamore Electoral Area

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

#LE19 - Result of the first count in the Tullamore Electoral Area

#LE19 - Result of the first count in the Tullamore Electoral Area

The result is in for the first count in the Tullamore Electoral Area.

CLICK HERE to follow our Live Blog for up to the minute results, reaction and more.

Electorate - 21,946  Total Poll - 11,208  Invalid Votes - 161   Valid Poll - 11,047  Quota - 1,381

BRACKEN John - IND - 523
ENNIS Anne Marie - SF - 287
FEIGHERY Neil - FG - 1224
FOX Deirdre - FG - 732
GALVIN Brendan - REN - 621
HARVEY Declan – FF - 1418 (elected)
McCORMACK Tony – FF - 1044
MORAN Frank – FF - 1538 (elected)
O'BRIEN Sean - IND - 892
OWENS Danny – FF - 1182
SMOLLEN Ken – IDP - 1054
WESTMAN Bernard - FG - 532