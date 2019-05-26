LE19 - Result of the third count in the Tullamore Electoral Area

The result is in for the third count in the Tullamore Electoral Area. Distribution of Anne Marie Ennis votes

Electorate - 21,946 Total Poll - 11,208 Invalid Votes - 161 Valid Poll - 11,047 Quota - 1,381

MORAN Frank – FF - ELECTED COUNT 1

HARVEY Declan – FF - ELECTED COUNT 1

FEIGHERY Neil - FG - (+11) 1240

OWENS Danny – FF - (+9) 1228

SMOLLEN Ken – IDP - (+50) 1139

McCORMACK Tony – FF - (+15) 1081

O'BRIEN Sean - IND - (+48) 945

FOX Deirdre - FG - (+19) 757

GALVIN Brendan - REN - (+20) 644

BRACKEN John - IND - (+52) 609

WESTMAN Bernard - FG - (+15) 552

ENNIS Anne Marie - ELIMINATED

The next count will see the distribution of Bernard Westman's votes

