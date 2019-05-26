#LE19 - Result of the third count in the Tullamore Electoral Area
The result is in for the third count in the Tullamore Electoral Area. Distribution of Anne Marie Ennis votes
Electorate - 21,946 Total Poll - 11,208 Invalid Votes - 161 Valid Poll - 11,047 Quota - 1,381
MORAN Frank – FF - ELECTED COUNT 1
HARVEY Declan – FF - ELECTED COUNT 1
FEIGHERY Neil - FG - (+11) 1240
OWENS Danny – FF - (+9) 1228
SMOLLEN Ken – IDP - (+50) 1139
McCORMACK Tony – FF - (+15) 1081
O'BRIEN Sean - IND - (+48) 945
FOX Deirdre - FG - (+19) 757
GALVIN Brendan - REN - (+20) 644
BRACKEN John - IND - (+52) 609
WESTMAN Bernard - FG - (+15) 552
ENNIS Anne Marie - ELIMINATED
The next count will see the distribution of Bernard Westman's votes
