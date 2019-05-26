#LE19 - Result of the second count in the Tullamore Electoral Area

The result is in for the second count in the Tullamore Electoral Area. Transfer of Frank Moran surplus of 157

Electorate - 21,946  Total Poll - 11,208  Invalid Votes - 161   Valid Poll - 11,047  Quota - 1,381

MORAN Frank – FF - ELECTED COUNT 1

HARVEY Declan – FF - ELECTED COUNT 1

FEIGHERY Neil - FG - 1229 (+5)

OWENS Danny – FF - 1219 (+37)

SMOLLEN Ken – IDP - 1089 (+35)

McCORMACK Tony – FF - 1066 (+22)

O'BRIEN Sean - IND - 897 (+5)

FOX Deirdre - FG - 738 (+6)

GALVIN Brendan - REN - 624 (+3)

BRACKEN John - IND - 555 (+34)

WESTMAN Bernard - FG - 537 (+5)

ENNIS Anne Marie - SF - 292 (+5) (ELIMINATED)

Next count will the distribution of Anne Marie Ennis' votes as she has been eliminated