LE19 - Result of the fourth count in the Edenderry Electoral Area

The result is in for the fourth count in the Edenderry Electoral Area. Distribution of Christine Traynor's 573 votes

Total Poll: 16,809 Total Poll - 8,344 Invalid Votes - 141 Valid Poll: 8,203 Quota: 1,172

FITZPATRICK Eddie – FF - ELECTED COUNT 1

FOLEY John – IND - ELECTED COUNT 1

QUINN Liam – FG - (+28) 1,052

McDERMOTT Robert - FF - (+186) 957

CRIBBIN Noel – FG - (+85) 956

HACKETT Pippa - GP - (+48) 787

McDONNELL Fergus - IND - (+79) 705

DAVY Alan - SF - (+26) 690

DALY Pat - FF - (+58) 648



TRAYNOR Christine – FF - ELIMINATED

Next count will see the distribution of Pat Daly's votes

