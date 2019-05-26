#LE19 - Result of the fourth count in the Edenderry Electoral Area

#LE19 - Election Results for Offaly

The result is in for the fourth count in the Edenderry Electoral Area. Distribution of Christine Traynor's 573 votes

Total Poll: 16,809   Total Poll - 8,344   Invalid Votes - 141  Valid Poll: 8,203   Quota:  1,172

FITZPATRICK Eddie – FF - ELECTED COUNT 1
FOLEY John – IND - ELECTED COUNT 1

QUINN Liam – FG - (+28) 1,052
McDERMOTT Robert - FF - (+186) 957
CRIBBIN Noel – FG - (+85) 956
HACKETT Pippa - GP - (+48) 787
McDONNELL Fergus - IND - (+79) 705
DAVY Alan - SF - (+26) 690
DALY Pat - FF - (+58) 648

TRAYNOR Christine – FF - ELIMINATED

Next count will see the distribution of Pat Daly's votes

