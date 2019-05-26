#LE19 - Result of the fourth count in the Edenderry Electoral Area
#LE19 - Election Results for Offaly
The result is in for the fourth count in the Edenderry Electoral Area. Distribution of Christine Traynor's 573 votes
CLICK HERE to follow our Live Blog for up to the minute results, reaction and more.
Total Poll: 16,809 Total Poll - 8,344 Invalid Votes - 141 Valid Poll: 8,203 Quota: 1,172
FITZPATRICK Eddie – FF - ELECTED COUNT 1
FOLEY John – IND - ELECTED COUNT 1
QUINN Liam – FG - (+28) 1,052
McDERMOTT Robert - FF - (+186) 957
CRIBBIN Noel – FG - (+85) 956
HACKETT Pippa - GP - (+48) 787
McDONNELL Fergus - IND - (+79) 705
DAVY Alan - SF - (+26) 690
DALY Pat - FF - (+58) 648
TRAYNOR Christine – FF - ELIMINATED
Next count will see the distribution of Pat Daly's votes
SEE THE RESULT OF THE FIRST COUNT HERE
SEE THE RESULT OF THE SECOND COUNT HERE
SEE THE RESULT OF THE THIRD COUNT HERE
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on