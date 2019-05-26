#LE19 - Result of the third count in the Edenderry Electoral Area
#LE19 - Election Results for Offaly
The result is in for the second count in the Edenderry Electoral Area. Distribution of Foley's surplus
Total Poll: 16,809 Total Poll - 8,344 Invalid Votes - 141 Valid Poll: 8,203 Quota: 1,172
FITZPATRICK Eddie – FF - ELECTED COUNT 1
FOLEY John – IND - ELECTED COUNT 1
QUINN Liam – FG - (+44) 1,025
CRIBBIN Noel – FG - (+37) 871
McDERMOTT Robert - FF - (+47) 771
HACKETT Pippa - GP - (+23) 739
DAVY Alan - SF - (+35) 664
McDONNELL Fergus - IND - (+56) 626
DALY Pat - FF - (+23) 590
TRAYNOR Christine – FF - (+27) 573
Next count will see the distribution of Christine Traynor's 573 votes
