LE19 - Result of the third count in the Edenderry Electoral Area

The result is in for the second count in the Edenderry Electoral Area. Distribution of Foley's surplus

Total Poll: 16,809 Total Poll - 8,344 Invalid Votes - 141 Valid Poll: 8,203 Quota: 1,172

FITZPATRICK Eddie – FF - ELECTED COUNT 1

FOLEY John – IND - ELECTED COUNT 1

QUINN Liam – FG - (+44) 1,025

CRIBBIN Noel – FG - (+37) 871

McDERMOTT Robert - FF - (+47) 771

HACKETT Pippa - GP - (+23) 739

DAVY Alan - SF - (+35) 664

McDONNELL Fergus - IND - (+56) 626

DALY Pat - FF - (+23) 590



TRAYNOR Christine – FF - (+27) 573

Next count will see the distribution of Christine Traynor's 573 votes

