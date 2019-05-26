LE19 - Result of the second count in the Edenderry Electoral Area

The result is in for the second count in the Edenderry Electoral Area. Distribution of Fitzpatrick Surplus of 542

CLICK HERE to follow our Live Blog for up to the minute results, reaction and more.

Total Poll: 16,809 Total Poll - 8,344 Invalid Votes - 141 Valid Poll: 8,203 Quota: 1,172

FITZPATRICK Eddie – FF - ELECTED COUNT 1

FOLEY John – IND - ELECTED COUNT 1

QUINN Liam – FG - 981 (+59)

CRIBBIN Noel – FG - 786 (+48)

McDERMOTT Robert - FF - 724 (+48)

HACKETT Pippa - GP - 716 (+132)

DAVY Alan - SF - 597 (+32)

McDONNELL Fergus - IND - 570 (+19)

DALY Pat - FF - 567 (+113)



TRAYNOR Christine – FF - 455 (+91)