#LE19 - Result of the second count in the Edenderry Electoral Area

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

#LE19 - Result of the first count in the Tullamore Electoral Area

#LE19 - Result of the first count in the Tullamore Electoral Area

The result is in for the second count in the Edenderry Electoral Area. Distribution of Fitzpatrick Surplus of 542

CLICK HERE to follow our Live Blog for up to the minute results, reaction and more.

Total Poll: 16,809   Total Poll - 8,344   Invalid Votes - 141  Valid Poll: 8,203   Quota:  1,172

FITZPATRICK Eddie – FF - ELECTED COUNT 1

FOLEY John – IND - ELECTED COUNT 1

QUINN Liam – FG - 981 (+59)

CRIBBIN Noel – FG - 786 (+48)

McDERMOTT Robert - FF - 724 (+48)

HACKETT Pippa - GP - 716 (+132)

DAVY Alan - SF - 597 (+32)

McDONNELL Fergus - IND - 570 (+19)

DALY Pat - FF - 567 (+113)

TRAYNOR Christine – FF - 455 (+91)