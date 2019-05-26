#LE19 - Result of the first count in the Edenderry Electoral Area

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

#LE19 - Result of the first count in the Tullamore Electoral Area

#LE19 - Result of the first count in the Tullamore Electoral Area

The result is in for the first count in the Edenderry Electoral Area.

CLICK HERE to follow our Live Blog for up to the minute results, reaction and more.

Total Poll: 16,809   Total Poll - 8,344   Invalid Votes - 141  Valid Poll: 8,203   Quota:  1,172

CRIBBIN Noel – FG - 786
DALY Pat - FF - 454
DAVY Alan - SF - 597
FITZPATRICK Eddie – FF - 1,714 (elected)
FOLEY John – IND - 1,464 (elected)
HACKETT Pippa - GP - 584
McDERMOTT Robert - FF - 676
McDONNELL Fergus - IND - 551
QUINN Liam – FG - 922
TRAYNOR Christine – FF - 455