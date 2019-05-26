#LE19 - Result of the first count in the Edenderry Electoral Area
The result is in for the first count in the Edenderry Electoral Area.
Total Poll: 16,809 Total Poll - 8,344 Invalid Votes - 141 Valid Poll: 8,203 Quota: 1,172
CRIBBIN Noel – FG - 786
DALY Pat - FF - 454
DAVY Alan - SF - 597
FITZPATRICK Eddie – FF - 1,714 (elected)
FOLEY John – IND - 1,464 (elected)
HACKETT Pippa - GP - 584
McDERMOTT Robert - FF - 676
McDONNELL Fergus - IND - 551
QUINN Liam – FG - 922
TRAYNOR Christine – FF - 455
