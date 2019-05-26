#LE19 - Result of the fifth count in the Tullamore Electoral Area

#LE19 - Election Results for Offaly

The result is in for the fifth count in the Tullamore Electoral Area. Distribution of Declan Harvey's surplus of 37

Electorate - 21,946  Total Poll - 11,208  Invalid Votes - 161   Valid Poll - 11,047  Quota - 1,381

MORAN Frank – FF - ELECTED COUNT 1
HARVEY Declan – FF - ELECTED COUNT 1

FEIGHERY Neil - FG - (+2) 1,352
OWENS Danny – FF - (+6) 1,269
SMOLLEN Ken – IDP - (+3) 1,197
McCORMACK Tony – FF - (+13) 1,175
O'BRIEN Sean - IND - (+5) 1,023
FOX Deirdre - FG - (+3) 853
GALVIN Brendan - REN - (+3) 677
BRACKEN John - IND - (+2) 638

WESTMAN Bernard - FG - ELIMINATED
ENNIS Anne Marie - SF - ELIMINATED

The next count will see the distribution of John Bracken's votes

