#LE19 - Result of the fifth count in the Tullamore Electoral Area
#LE19 - Election Results for Offaly
The result is in for the fifth count in the Tullamore Electoral Area. Distribution of Declan Harvey's surplus of 37
CLICK HERE to follow our Live Blog for up to the minute results, reaction and more.
Electorate - 21,946 Total Poll - 11,208 Invalid Votes - 161 Valid Poll - 11,047 Quota - 1,381
MORAN Frank – FF - ELECTED COUNT 1
HARVEY Declan – FF - ELECTED COUNT 1
FEIGHERY Neil - FG - (+2) 1,352
OWENS Danny – FF - (+6) 1,269
SMOLLEN Ken – IDP - (+3) 1,197
McCORMACK Tony – FF - (+13) 1,175
O'BRIEN Sean - IND - (+5) 1,023
FOX Deirdre - FG - (+3) 853
GALVIN Brendan - REN - (+3) 677
BRACKEN John - IND - (+2) 638
WESTMAN Bernard - FG - ELIMINATED
ENNIS Anne Marie - SF - ELIMINATED
The next count will see the distribution of John Bracken's votes
SEE THE RESULT OF THE SECOND COUNT HERE
SEE THE RESULT OF THE FIRST COUNT HERE
SEE THE RESULT OF THE THIRD COUNT HERE
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on