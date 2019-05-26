LE19 - Result of the fifth count in the Tullamore Electoral Area

The result is in for the fifth count in the Tullamore Electoral Area. Distribution of Declan Harvey's surplus of 37

Electorate - 21,946 Total Poll - 11,208 Invalid Votes - 161 Valid Poll - 11,047 Quota - 1,381

MORAN Frank – FF - ELECTED COUNT 1

HARVEY Declan – FF - ELECTED COUNT 1

FEIGHERY Neil - FG - (+2) 1,352

OWENS Danny – FF - (+6) 1,269

SMOLLEN Ken – IDP - (+3) 1,197

McCORMACK Tony – FF - (+13) 1,175

O'BRIEN Sean - IND - (+5) 1,023

FOX Deirdre - FG - (+3) 853

GALVIN Brendan - REN - (+3) 677

BRACKEN John - IND - (+2) 638

WESTMAN Bernard - FG - ELIMINATED

ENNIS Anne Marie - SF - ELIMINATED

The next count will see the distribution of John Bracken's votes

