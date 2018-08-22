Offaly deaths and funeral details (August 22)

Christopher Fitzgerald, Finglas West, Dublin / Walsh Island, Offaly

Removal on Wednesday morning (August 22nd) to the Church of the Annunciation, Finglas West, Dublin 11, arriving for 11.30am Requiem Mass, with Funeral thereafter to Fingal Cemetery.

Seamus (James) O'Brien, Hillview, Rhode, Offaly / Ballyfermot, Dublin

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 1pm in St. Peter's Church, Rhode, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Ellen McCormack, Clononey, Shannon Harbour, Offaly

Reposing at her home (Clononey) on Wednesday (Aug. 22nd) from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning (Aug. 23rd) to Ss. Patrick and Saran's Church, High Street, Belmont for Requiem Mass at 12noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Breda Grennan, Morrough, Rahan, Offaly

Reposing at her home (Morrough) on Thursday (Aug. 23rd) from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday morning (Aug. 24th) to St. Carthage's Church, Killina for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Rahan Cemetery.